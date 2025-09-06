ACT! For Canada
Increasingly, the only crime is opposing a state narrative: Links 1 for Sept. 5, 2025
“The best defense is to comply” Ontario Police Chief explains that Canadians should NOT defend themselves: “If you ever find yourself the victim of a…
Sep 6
•
AFC
3
1
Angela's Ashes Leave Britain's Far Left Regime Hanging by a Thread
Angela Rayner takes one for the team as the cookie starts to crumble
Sep 6
•
AFC
7
2
Trump's Economic Triumphs Will End the Murderous Mercantilist British Empire
and the Skeezy Aristos that STILL Run Our World
Sep 6
•
AFC
2
A Fitting Psychiatric Diagnosis
Since the very microsecond in 2015 when billionaire builder and TV star Donald Trump descended the escalator in NY City’s splendiferous Trump Tower with…
Sep 6
•
AFC
1
1
ACT! For Canada Newsletter - September 5, 2025
"Plato is my friend, Aristotle is my friend, but my best friend is truth."
Sep 6
•
AFC
1
A Black Reporter Summarizes Barack
BEST SUMMATION OF BARACK AND MICHELLE EVER!
Sep 5
•
AFC
Tommy Robinson Speaks Out
Tommy sat down with popular podcaster James English to discuss everything from prison to government corruption.
Sep 5
•
AFC
4
President Trump's DATA REQUEST
This 11-minute video explains it all!!
Sep 5
•
AFC
3
1
Mosques as Military Operations Centers
When a “House of Worship” Trains an Army
Sep 4
•
AFC
4
VladTepes Blog: ‘No matter how cynical I am, I can’t keep up’ – Unknown: Links for Sept. 3, 2025
Patriotism is to a nation.
Sep 4
•
AFC
4
1
Reject Agenda 2030! Don’t Let the UN Rewrite Your Future
CitizenGO - started this petition to Prime Minister Mark Carney and United Nations Ambassadors Robert Rae and Michael Gort - 2025/08/25
Sep 3
•
AFC
3
Ottawa Targets Juno News: Criminal Probe Into Our Report on Liberal Candidate
Facing a potential criminal charge under a contested election speech law after our investigation into Liberal candidate, we’re calling on Canadians to…
Sep 3
•
AFC
2
2
