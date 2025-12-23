I blame Islam. That’s the truth that must be avoided at all costs. That’s why these Muslim atrocities are never described AS Muslim atrocities. That’s why we are told these attacks ‘won’t divide us’ or that we are ‘united against hate’. We get all that vague, platitudinous, saccharine bullshit precisely because the people sharing it are themselves recklessly antisemitic in their attitudes to Israel and themselves cravenly submissive in their attitudes to Islam. We get the candle waving and the pious waffle because the policies won’t change and who is guilty can’t be acknowledged.

The truth is that none of the Jews of Sydney have been committing atrocities. They have been building decent, honest and contributing lives for generations. They have been praying, not killing. They have been working, not plotting murder. They have built families, not murdered them. A personal online friend of mine is a Jewish Australian very familiar with Bondi beach and the surrounding area. An area she loves has been drenched in the blood of her people. For what? For more candles and deflections? Do we just rake the sand over, move the bodies aside, and do it all again and again and again, with the same antisemitism falling from the same lips, the same invite to Islamic terrorism in every immigration policy, and the same refusal to face what religion the murderers belong to or what nations they come from?

Image: Rod McGuirk, Associated Press