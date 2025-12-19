Dame Brigitte Gabriel, the renowned Lebanese American activist, NYT best-selling author, and founder of ACT for America, has been awarded the Menachem Begin Prize at an award Gala Ceremony held in Jerusalem December 16, at the Menachem Begin Heritage Center and attended by dignitaries, scholars, and civic leaders. This distinguished honor recognizes individuals or organizations for extraordinary contributions to the State of Israel and the Jewish people, embodying the bold leadership and commitment to peace exemplified by Israel’s sixth Prime Minister, Menachem Begin.

Congratulations Brigitte. There is no-one who deserves this award more than you. Its time you were recognized for your tireless work on exposing Global Islamic terrorism and for standing with Israel.

