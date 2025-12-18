The soldiers in the streets, the cancellation of New Year’s Eve at the Champs-Élysées and the drumbeat of terrorist plots also show that fighting Islam as an ideology is not enough without dealing with the demographic problems of mass migration and domestic colonization.



81 years after De Gaulle walked along the Champs-Élysées to Notre Dame to mark the liberation of Paris, the city, including the Champs-Élysées, is under enemy occupation again.



It will take another liberation to end the ‘no-go-zones’ and set Paris free or the city will fall.

