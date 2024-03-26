About ACT! For Canada

Who We Are

We are patriotic citizens who love our country and our Canadian way of life. We are concerned citizens who have dedicated ourselves to speaking out about the clear and present dangers emerging from those who do not embrace Canada's values along with the threat of homegrown terrorism. We wish to rouse our fellow Canadians to action, bringing pressure to bear on our government to do more to protect and preserve our long-held Canadian values, our hard-won freedoms and a legal system that maintains one law and one law only for all citizens.

Why Are We Doing It?

We wish to defend our Country by speaking out in defense of our democratic values, our security and our liberty against the rise of Islamism.

It is important to understand and maintain the distinction between Islam as a personal faith of a large part of humankind and Islamism as a political ideology that presents itself as a religion to confuse and intimidate Muslims and non-Muslims alike. A failure to understand this and maintain the distinction is the strategic reason since 9/11 why the West is failing to confront this threat globally. If we are not strategically focused in defining and defeating the enemies of freedom, then this ideology will succeed in the West by fatally undermining liberal democracy.

Some of the most vocal advocates sounding the alarm against the rising tide of Islamism are liberal Muslims. We honour them for their courage and vow to stand alongside them in defense of freedom and democracy, at home and around the world.

Our Mission

It is the mission of ACT! For Canada, through informed and organized grassroots civic action, to promote and secure public policies that protect Canada's national security and defend Canadian democratic values. We inform our members through weekly Newsletters, meetings, conferences and providing lectures with highly renowned speakers such as Robert Spencer, Stephen Coughlin, Clare Lopez, Paul Weston, Bruce Bawer, Jamie Glazov and Dr. Jordan Peterson. We are dedicated to this mission.

Our Goals

To increase our membership as we believe that there is strength in numbers, which makes us more powerful as activists.

To educate our citizens about the threats to our way of life.

To raise awareness of the dangers of complacency.

To expand our network and reach younger generations through the use of social media.

Accomplishments

We have organized conferences featuring noted speakers:

Robert Spencer, a world renowned scholar on Islam spoke in Ottawa on Immigration nightmares and in Montreal on the threats to freedom of speech.

Dr. Jordan Peterson , argues that to use pronouns dictated by others is "compelled speech," and spoke on post-modernism, Marxism, political correctness and freedom of speech.

Trevor Loudon , a celebrated author, filmmaker and political commentator from New Zealand has been researching the radical left for more than 30 years and is the foremost expert on left-wing organizers of mass protests.

Raheel Raza, author, documentary film maker , public speaker and one of the actors in the documentary "Honor Diaries".

Jamie Glazov , a passionate and articulate speaker and writer; author of "United in Hate"; editor of FrontPage Magazine and host of the Glazov Gang.

Stephen C. Coughlin , an attorney, decorated intelligence officer and noted specialist on Islamic law, ideology and associated issues as they relate to terrorism and subversion.

Deborah Weiss, an expert in the "Defamation of Religions", UN resolutions, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and CAIR.

Paul Weston, after leaving UKIP in the UK, he established Liberty GB to deal with the subjects of mass immigration and Islam and is a fierce fighter for freedom of speech.

Elisabeth Sabaditsch-Wolff , an Austrian convicted for hate speech for denigrating Islam; recently lost her case in the European Court.

Dr. Salim Mansur , professor & author of "Delectable Lie: A Liberal Repudiation of Multiculturalism".

Bruce Bawer , journalist and well-known author of "While Europe Slept".

Gavin Boby , Law & Freedom Foundation, United Kingdom; advisor on preventing the building of Mosques.

Clare Lopez, formerly a career operations officer with the C.I.A. and presently with the Centre for Security Policy.

Philippe Karsenty from France speaking on the blood libel Mohammed Al-Dura incident.

David Harris , former Director of Strategic Planning, CSIS.

Marc Lebuis , researcher, writer and blogger - Point de Bascule.

Barbara Kay , Author and noted journalist with the National Post.

David Solway , well-known author, poet and journalist.

Dr. Alex Wilner , respected researcher in Global Terrorism.

Mathieu Bock-Cote , a lecturer, an author, a columnist and a TV commentator.

Hege Storhaug , journalist, author and director of Human Rights Services in Oslo, Norway.

Tiffany Gabbay, writer and expert in Middle East affairs.

Julie Taub , an Immigration and Refugee lawyer practicing in Ottawa who has more than 15 years of experience in Canadian Immigration Law and speaks on the refugee crisis.

James Bissett, former Canadian Ambassador to Yugoslavia speaks on the truth about mass migratory and refugee movements and the cost to our country.

We have established contacts with many notable journalists and writers, including Steve Emerson, Daniel Pipes, Erick Stakelbeck, Dr. Jamie Glazov, Dr. Whalid Phares, Khaled Abu Toameh, Dr. Rachel Ehrenfeld, Phyllis Chesler, Melanie Phillips, Barbara Kay, David Solway and Ezra Levant, along with liberal Muslim activists Salim Mansur, Tarek Fatah, Raheel Raza and Dr. Zuhdi Jasser.

We have purchased advocacy ads in print media in conjunction with Point de Bascule and Tarek Fatah.

A Personal Statement From Valerie Price - National Director, ACT! For Canada

I am a Canadian patriot and I believe in the freedoms guaranteed under our Charter of Rights and Freedoms. These freedoms include freedom of religion, freedom of association, and freedom of expression. All of my fellow citizens enjoy the same rights and freedoms that I have.

But these rights do not include the right never to be offended by what others might say and write. Increasingly, however, opinions that are offensive to some people, in particular to those on the Left and of the Islamic faith, are deemed to constitute hate speech and efforts are made to shut speakers down and "de-platform" them.

It has come to the point where expressing unfavourable opinions about certain ideologies or religions is deemed to be hate speech - even if there is a total absence of promoting violence or advocating harm to those who adhere to the ideology or religion in question.

Note that I said "certain" ideologies or religions. No one bats an eye if anyone criticises the Vatican or Christian fundamentalists. It is quite a different story with Islam, however. The very term "Islamophobia" implies that any concern about that religion is irrational. Under Islamic law - Sharia - to criticize Islam is illegal. And the term "Islamophobia," invented by Islamists, is designed to conflate criticism of Islam which in a free society should be fair game with discrimination against or violence toward Muslims - which is of course illegal, as Muslims have all the constitutional rights and protections as any other citizen. In Motion M-103 that Parliament misguidedly passed in March, 2017, special mention is made of "Islamophobia," while no other religion or belief system is mentioned by name.

Under our Charter of Rights and Freedoms, there is one law and only one law for each and every citizen. I believe in the rule of law under which everyone is treated equally. There can be no parallel legal system in Canada. That, however, is exactly what some are trying to establish. In 2003 - 2005, there was an attempt to establish Sharia law for family matters in Ontario and Quebec. Sharia law discriminates against women and non-Muslims. It is not compatible with Canadian law. To oppose it may be "Islamophobic" as defined by some, but certainly does not go against our Charter.

Similarly, I am against the special status accorded to Muslim students who are allowed to pray in public schools. These same public schools, in the name of secularism, abolished the Lord's Prayer. How is it that Muslim prayer is held every Friday in many schools across Ontario? In Valley Park Middle School in Toronto, the cafeteria was even turned into a prayer room nicknamed the "mosqueteria" and girls were segregated from boys - behind them of course - while menstruating girls sat at the very back and were not allowed to pray. How's that for gender equality?

I am of course against FGM, honour killings, and child marriages, which presumably requires no explanation. I am against Hijab Day, which honours an article of clothing that both oppresses women (remember Aqsa Parvez, strangled in Toronto for not wearing her hijab, and the Shafia women, killed for being too Western) and is a flagship of political Islam.

I am concerned about the spread of halal food, especially when it is sold or served without the consumer being informed that it is halal. Food that is halal should be clearly labelled as such. Restaurants that serve halal meat should make that information readily visible on their menus or elsewhere. Not only is halal slaughter unnecessarily cruel, in my opinion, it is also used to fund terrorism. Fees received by halal certifying agencies can be directed to unsavoury causes. In addition, halal is sometimes a scam in that items that are halal by nature according to Islamic law such as milk or vegetables can be certified halal.

I want to emphasize that all of my concerns above are with Islam as a political ideology - an ideology that views me and you as kuffar (non-believers) and unequal to Muslims. I am not against Muslims as human beings. In fact, I work closely with Muslims, including Raheel Raza, Tarek Fatah, and Salim Mansur.

The Muslims I work with view Islam as a personal religion. Like me, they are opposed to political Islam, which advocates for the establishment of sharia law and the subjugation of the kuffar. And it is these Muslims who have pointed out the hatred toward the kuffar, and toward Jews in particular, that is expressed regularly in Friday prayers at Canadian mosques and in events such as Al Quds Day. I fight against anti-Semitism and therefore believe that such expressions of hatred should be made public. To do so is not to engage in "hate speech."

With regard to immigration, I believe in legal immigration and that immigrants who come here should embrace our values, work like the rest of us, and learn at least one of our two languages. But I do not believe the topic should be a "sacred cow." Rather, people should be free to express concerns about levels of intake, which per capita are one of the highest in the world, whether for environmental, economic, or social reasons.

Because above all else, I believe in freedom of speech.

AFC National Director

Valerie Price, Devoted Free Speech Warrior

Valerie founded and has been directing ACT! For Canada since 2009. In addition to being a breast cancer survivor, she has achieved the following :

A self-employed interior designer

Montreal fund raiser extraordinaire

"Mum" of a child soldier from Sierra Leone

Recipient of the Elisabeth Sabaditsch-Wolff "Profiles in Courage" award

Honoree at the ACT! For America conference in 2017

Inductee into the Knights of Malta in 2015

Launched ACT! For Canada in September of 2009 to create a forum for citizens concerned about the triumphalist brand of Islam that seeks to erode our cherished western principles of free speech and equality.

She has been publishing a weekly newsletter; organizing events; hosting guest speakers; speaking before committees and organizations; and many other activist activities.

Email: valerie@actforcanada.ca

Disclaimer:

Muslims are people who follow Islam. It is the doctrine of Islam, and those Muslims who follow practices prescribed in the Quran, the Hadiths, and the Sira that is a danger to Canada. These religious practices include strict adherence to Sharia law which permits female genital mutilation, allowing husbands to beat their wives, child marriage, "honor killings" and almost no human rights for women and children; all of which are antithetical to our way of life.

In Islamic countries Sharia law is included in the constitution and enforced by the government. The majority of Muslims in Canada do not follow these practices (we hope) as they do in Islamic countries. Many are here to escape Sharia. It is our job to understand the differences and educate all citizens in a winsome, peaceful, and loving manner. We are a nation that welcomes all people who are willing to embrace our laws and assimilate into our society.

The news items, blogs, educational materials and other information in our emails and on our website are only intended to provide information, news and commentary on events and issues related to the threat of radical Islam. Much of this information is based upon media sources, such as the AP wire services, newspapers, magazines, books, online news blog and news services, and radio and television, which we deem to be reliable. However, we have undertaken no independent investigation to verify the accuracy of the information reported by these media sources. We therefore disclaim all liability for false or inaccurate information from these media sources. We also disclaim all liability for the third-party information that may be accessed through the material referenced in our emails or posted on our website.

The statements, positions, opinions and views expressed in this website, whether written, audible, or video, are those of the individuals and organizations making them and do not necessarily represent the positions, views, and opinions of ACT! For Canada, its directors, officers, or agents.

The vision of ACT! for Canada is quite simple. Everything we do focuses on YOU. Together we can make a difference in our communities and our nation

