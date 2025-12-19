Canada has seen a troubling rise in anti-Semitism in the last two years. Hatred of Jews is now expressed openly, shamelessly, without restraint – and without consequence for those engaged in it. In part one of a two-part series, Lynne Cohen explains why Canada’s political and civic leaders seem unwilling to call out anti-Semitism or take any meaningful action to stop it. Whether driven by bias, cowardice or cold political calculation, the country’s political class is not just failing Canada’s Jewish population. It is choosing to do so. If the brutal massacre of innocent Jews by Muslim terrorists at Bondi Beach in Australia teaches anything, it’s that allowing anti-Semitism to spread has murderous consequences. Canada should take heed.

Canada’s anti-Semitic rot is broad and deep, mitigated by only a few bright spots. And if the rot doesn’t exactly start at the top, it has certainly spread there. “Jews are no longer safe in our country,” said Leo Housakos, Conservative Leader in the Senate, in a speech earlier this year. “It’s not that they feel unsafe; they are unsafe, and we, as politicians, are in no small part to blame. Antisemitism and Jew-hatred are now expressed openly, shamelessly and without restraint in Canada.”

