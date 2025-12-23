This ‘free health care’ comes with a 3 month wait time for a referral to a specialist, and another 3 months to get treated, with 2 month wait times for a CT scan, 4 months for an MRI and over a month for an ultrasound. Mostly it’s just easier not to bother. Half a million Canadians left ERs without seeing a doctor. And, in one year, over 23,000 patients died waiting for surgery.



But the best part of free health care is that death is always free. And fast.

While it may take months to see a specialist, “the median wait time between first request and referral was 1 day” for Canada’s free death health care system. Beat that or die trying.

Read more >