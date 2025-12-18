AS WITH every instance of Islamic terrorism in a Western nation, we all talk about it. The politicians and leaders around the world offer their ritual expressions of shock and horror. Platitudes are uttered, heads are bowed, candles are lit. And, of course, nothing changes.

The truth is that none of the Jews of Sydney commit atrocities. They have been building decent, honest and contributing lives for generations. They have been praying, not killing. They have been working, not plotting murder. They have built families, not murdered them. An online friend is a Jewish Australian very familiar with Bondi beach and the surrounding area. An area she loves has been drenched in the blood of her people. For what? For more candles and deflections? Do we just rake the sand, move the bodies aside, and do it all again and again and again, with the same anti-Semitic vitriol falling from the same lips, the same invitation to Islamic terrorism in every immigration policy, and the same refusal to face what religion the murderers belong to or what nations they come from?

