The Muslim Federal Employees Network has produced a guide for federal managers that goes far beyond normal religious accommodation. It introduces Islamic rules, expectations, and sensitivities into the structure of federal workplaces, and reshapes public institutions to comply with sharia-derived norms.

If every community in Canada demanded what this guide requires for Muslims, the federal workplace would collapse overnight. Imagine Catholics requesting scheduled pauses for the Angelus, private confession time, and chapels in every building; Jews requesting halachic-compliant kitchens, Sabbath-adjusted hours and gendered meeting rules; Sikhs requesting kirpan-adapted security procedures and ritual-purification space; or every First Nations band requesting ceremony rooms, smudging protocols and elder-supervised decision making. The system cannot function when each religious or cultural group inserts its own legal or ritual code into public administration.

This guide cannot work in a secular state and should be rejected outright.

This is an exellent article that MUST be read in order to understand how quietly and stealthily these changes come about until one day we are suddenly living under Sharia law.