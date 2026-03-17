Jonathan Sacerdoti in The i Paper writes: ‘Many have missed just how the war unfolding between the United States, Israel and Iran is not merely a Middle Eastern conflict, but part of a much wider contest over power, ideology and the future balance of the international system. But Operation Epic Fury could have as big an effect on China, Europe and the future of Western civilisation as it will on the Middle East itself.’

Read more >

Image from the Gulf International Forum

m