The case of Matt Taylor and #Shirtstorm was the last straw for me. In 2014, a chorus of angry women and their male enablers roasted British astrophysicist Matt Taylor for wearing an “inappropriate” shirt for a historic occasion. Taylor was part of a European Space Agency team, the Rosetta Mission, that sent a probe four billion miles through space to land on a comet, a journey of ten years. But that achievement was overshadowed by Taylor’s alleged masculine insensitivity. The outrage grew until the comet was essentially forgotten amidst the frenzy of hysteria and grandstanding.

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Image: APTV, via Associated Press