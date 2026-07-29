The most important facts about the Iran war are obvious to every informed person in the world. They are, in approximate order of significance and clarity, that the Islamic Republic of Iran is one of the most odious regimes in the history of the nation state, is detested by a majority of the Iranian population, and has produced provocations for decades that would justify declarations of war from many countries as it has been the principal state sponsor of terrorism for all of its 47-year history.

Without Trump’s intervention, Iran would by now have deployed intermediate missiles with nuclear warheads capable of reaching London, Paris, Rome, Berlin, and everywhere in the Middle East. The absence of a general state of thanksgiving in the world that the United States has prevented this is a distressing reflection on the state of international opinion, including in Canada.

The United States, with the full cooperation of its official allies and the collaboration of Israel and all of Iran’s immediate Arab neighbors, should do the necessary to restore responsible government in Iran as swiftly and bloodlessly as possible. The Americans and their allies are more than halfway to a solution of this terrible problem at relatively modest cost to themselves. It is time to finish the job.

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UNIPATH ILLUSTRAtION