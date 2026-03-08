“Death to America” is not an empty threat, it is the expression of religious Islamic doctrine and its stated expansionist goal of establishing a worldwide Islamic caliphate. Israel is the West’s Middle East sentinel and bulwark against Islamic expansionism. President Trump’s steadfast commitment to his America 1st MAGA policies necessarily require support for Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East (ME) and the symbol of our shared Judeo-Christian values.

The current United States/Israeli joint military operations to finally end Iran’s nuclear capabilities is a righteous mission worthy of respect, admiration, and support. It is the ideological clash between good and evil, the fight for freedom against Islamic tyranny, and the battle required to eliminate the threat of Iranian sponsored nuclear terrorism. It is the war that must be won with Iran’s total defeat and unconditional surrender. A nuclear Iran that is doctrinally committed to making the world Muslim in a worldwide Islamic caliphate is an intolerable threat to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness in America.

Image from The White House Website