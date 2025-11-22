Any law claiming to ban “Sharia” while still protecting “Islam” is attempting the impossible. The two are doctrinally inseparable.

Until Congress or the courts are willing to define both ‘Sharia’ and the outer boundaries of what qualifies as a protected ‘religion’ in a secular republic, every new anti-Sharia bill will die in committee or in court. The accommodation train will keep rolling — one prayer room, one halal cafeteria, one gender-segregated swimming hour at a time — until the destination is no longer recognizable as constitutional America.

