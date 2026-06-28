In this article, I am going to show you how this small country, Qatar, bought the world on its way to the throne — and how, today, it rules from the shadows more completely than any empire in modern history. Qatar has the largest sovereign wealth fund per capita on earth and the willingness to spend it with surgical precision. Where Daenerys had dragons, Qatar has dollars — hundreds of billions of them. Where she had fire, Qatar has influence: universities, media empires, sports tournaments, lobbyists, and Islamist networks spanning every continent.

Qatar did not need to corrupt the next generation directly. It funded the professors who taught them, the think tanks that briefed them, and the schools that shaped them. By the time a young American politician arrives in Washington with views on Gaza, Palestine, and political Islam, those views were formed years earlier at institutions Qatar had quietly funded long before he set foot on Capitol Hill.

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