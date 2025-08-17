The chemical/pharmaceutical companies are pouring toxic chemicals into the environment that destroy public health -> then the chemical/pharmaceutical companies offer more chemicals and pharmaceuticals to "cure" what they caused in the first place. It is a never-ending cycle of destruction of public health. The United States is at the bottom of the totem pole in world health because the American medical community is driven by unscrupulous globalists and the corrupt politicians who serve them.

From Big Pharma's COVID19 vaccines that are not vaccines to its lesser crimes like topical steroid addiction, Big Pharma is a rogue military wing of the government that must be neutralized under the direction of Make America Great Again President Donald Trump, with the guidance of Make America Healthy Again HHS director Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

