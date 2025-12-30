Through his would-be ‘niceness’, the King in effect is writing his own suicide note. Critically, Ashenden homes in on the crucial issues that threaten this country, that have put the country closer to civil war than it has been for centuries, on which Charles was silent. What he did not say, what he did not even mention, that as a monarch it was surely his duty to warn of – the threat to free speech, unchecked immigration, Islamism, two-tier welfare and justice. It was as though he was entirely unaware of the dominant concerns of his people.

Listen here >

Image: Marian Kamensky