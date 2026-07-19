In this article, I’m going to show you how two men, fourteen centuries apart, implemented the same marketing strategy. Each claimed to survive an encounter with a spiritual creature, in their own words, a demon. One used that encounter to advance a political force that would eventually claim the allegiance of a quarter of the planet. The other is building his political force as we speak. Their stories line up with a precision that should make you deeply uncomfortable.

Let us step into the dark, to the very place where these two men confronted their demons. These are the stories of Prophet Muhammad and Tucker Carlson — and by the end, you may struggle to tell them apart.

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Image: From Instagram: garybernardart