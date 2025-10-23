This is not merely about survival. It is about moral clarity. Surrounded by hatred, Israelis built a free, tolerant, and technologically brilliant society. Confronted with barbarism, they fight not for conquest but for life itself. The world should take note. Evil will always test the weak-hearted. Israel’s response shows that courage—heart—still exists. It is what stands between civilization and savagery.

If that courage ever fades in Canada or elsewhere in the West, Oct. 7 will not remain an Israeli tragedy. It will become everyone’s.

