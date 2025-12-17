Let’s stop pretending militant Islam can be defanged. Nobody has forgotten the rape/torture murder festival of Bataclan, Paris; the child-massacre Manchester Arena bombing; the London Bridge stabbing spree, the mass-slaughter with cars in Spain and Germany, and within the last few weeks the brutality at the London Mosque and the savage mass execution of innocent Jewish families at Bondi Beach. It does not stop and it will not stop unless and until we ourselves halt the invasion dead in its tracks and remove the monsters who have been smuggled onto our land under a cloak of lies. Europeans will never be safe, wherever and whoever we are, so long as predatory Islamists walks free on our streets.

Australia has joined the club of cursed nations where imported scum kill Jews in the ritual of terror only Islam is guaranteed to deliver. The vulture of Islamic hate spreads its bloody wings again. Why should we compromise with a feral cult? English-speakers must unite around re-migration by force to rid ourselves of this evil clan. Terminate all arrivals now, before the anglosphere is strangled. Reject new applicants and deport the majority of those in situ. Politicians importing muslims should be driven out; foreigners banned from entering western governments in any capacity. It’s gone too far already. Islam does not negotiate, just advances on multiple fronts: one massacre at a time, one elected stooge, one more mosque, one more two-tier law to oppress the host and boost the parasite. Islam feeds on death; kills whatever it touches.

We live in the grip of fake democracies (all western elections are skewed by design) where governments insisted on importing non-white people by the million. In every nation without exception the result is exponential increase in rape, violence, murder and terrorism. Obviously the answer is to stop importing these dangerous tribes. The fact that our governments refuse to stop the importations proves they want more rape, violence and murder. In America, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom the state has become the enemy of the people.

In other words, if you are white in a white country, your government hates you and is actively organising your elimination. Wherever a concentration of muslims is permitted, their culture of misogyny, race-hate and Holy war comes too, as standard. The native population is then attacked with every possible method: suicide-bombers, knives, machetes, guns, cars driven into crowds. Acid is used to assault women, gang rape to exploit young girls. All part and parcel of the Islamic immigrant repertoire.

Here is a 60-second reminder of the Australian PM Robert Menzies explaining why its “white only” immigration policy was not just necessary but essential, back in 1955.

So forgive me when I spit in the face of the surrender-monkey PMs of Australia and Britain, and all the other elected scum committing state-rape upon their own peoples. Menzies was a shrewd, educated man who cared about his country and the decent people who lived there. His words were nuggets of golden truth in contrast to the streams of meaningless cant spouting from 21st century politicians.

Mass deportations are now the only hope for white european culture and that means not just the (tens of thousands) of convicted migrant criminals but their extended families too. For example, child-killer Axel Rudakubana and his parents are costing the British taxpayers a small fortune, when he should be have been executed and his family deported in disgrace.

REFORM OR JUST REPLAY?

For those still convinced that turning Nigel Farage’s Reform party into the government will tackle the Islamist issue head on, consider the following. Naveed Akram, the elder of the two Bondi Beach butchers, came to Australia on a student visa. His son Sajid was born (like the savage Axel Rudakubana) in the country which he would grow up to defile in blood and murder. It has long been known that the student visa route to citizenship is a shameless international scam which must end, period.

The Farage crew, however, has just selected a Bangladeshi national -who arrived here on a student visa before gaining residence- to stand as a local council candidate for Reform in Portsmouth. [DETAILS: “Reform defends selection of Bangladeshi candidate” BBC report CLICK HERE]

Two issues emerge from this development. First, Nigel Farage clearly intends the student visa racket to continue as before under a Reform regime. For all the supposed “anti-Reform” rhetoric of the Guardianistas and BBC, the establishment is quietly steering the public into the arms of a party it knows will ensure it’s business as usual for the foreign invasion. Farage is openly endorsing the ‘legal’ immigrant trick that dumps thousands of huge extended families into Britain every year, from India, Pakistan, Nigeria, Rwanda etc etc. All the gatecrashers need do is bribe one of our pay-as-you-go universities into accepting one family member. Blink-and courtesy of “human rights” you suddenly have a family of four, six, twelve -who may well choose to live on benefits while raising a large extended family centred around cousin marriage -with all the excruciating and expensive consequences that inevitably follow. This is not “reform” but “repeat”. Standard uniparty all-migrants all the time policy.

Second, by endorsing Addy Mo Asaduzzaman for office in Portsmouth council, Farage is signalling that he is on board with the traitorous practise of introducing foreigners from Africa and Asia into the British parliament. Not just permitting this degradation of our culture, but promoting it. It is the stated aim of militant UK Islamists to infiltrate both the general population and the state. By these routes, the forces of muslim extremism expect to take over both society and the government, en route to creating an Islamic caliphate in Britain -with Reform paving the way. A vote for Farage is a vote for submission to the Great Replacement, and it’s right there in plain sight, in the flesh. The people of Central Southsea, Portsmouth can -and probably will- vote for that very thing in the local council elections of 2026. Counsellor George Madwick (Reform, Portsmouth) has said Mr Asaduzzaman “is ready to stand up for his community”. Readers may decide for themselves which community that will be.

Incidentally, what message does Nigel Farage think this sends to the Jewish inhabitants of Portsmouth and other English towns? Farage well knows that the British public are firmly behind an anticipated program of enforced mass-remigration, apparently unaware that Reform will pull the plug on that on day oneafter after an election victory.

EDUCATING MUHAMMED

For the last 30 years British voters have repeatedly put their faith in politicians who conspired to betray their duty to the people and the nation itself. In every so-called “crisis” from the climate and covid con-tricks to the Ukraine heist and the migrant miasma, both Conservative and Labour parties have ignored the good of the people and prioritised the globo-communist agenda. Trusting that sooner or later the tide would turn in their favour, Brits allowed themselves to be drawn into the multi-culti whirlpool that can only end in ethnic obliteration.

To see how extended families are hustled in by “student visa” holders to facilitate the takeover, look no further than the horror unfolding in education systems across the continent. European tribes are being catapulted into demographic suicide pacts by accepting the impossible burden of classrooms crammed with hostile muslim children.

The population of Scotland is just under 6 million; the population of Wales about half that. Both are controlled by uber-woke regimes fed from the Westminster bribery budget; both are being overrun in the classrooms. Identical policies have already brought Austria to the brink of a catastrophe. Austrian schools are collapsing in the futile attempt to educate and assimilate an invading army. Speaking anonymously to German magazine Exxpress, a teacher toiling in Vienna for the city’s “free tutoring initiative” -a taxpayer-funded program serving 12,000 mainly immigrant children- describes her daily experience:

“Arabic roaring, soccer in the classroom, and zero respect,” she recounts. “I fight for two hours against a total refusal to learn.” Some demand to pray during lessons, while others show up once a month or not at all, sometimes citing the prioritization of religious activities as a reason for their absence. Respect for authority is said to be minimal. “We’re almost never greeted — unless a Muslim teacher walks in. Then it’s warm welcomes,” she adds. When asked what they like about Austria, some students reportedly respond, “Nothing at all.”

More than half the students in Vienna do not speak German as a first language. [READ: Austrian teacher lifts lid on chaos in migrant language classes] -REMIX. The Austrian population is the size of the Scottish and Welsh put together. What’s happening in Vienna will, in short order, happen in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Swansea. London, Birmingham and Manchester have already effectively fallen.

Let’s stop pretending militant Islam can be defanged. Nobody has forgotten the rape/torture murder festival of Bataclan, Paris; the child-massacre Manchester Arena bombing; the London Bridge stabbing spree, the mass-slaughter with cars in Spain and Germany, and within the last few weeks the brutality at the London Mosque and the savage mass execution of innocent Jewish families at Bondi Beach. It does not stop and it will not stop unless and until we ourselves halt the invasion dead in its tracks and remove the monsters who have been smuggled onto our land under a cloak of lies. Europeans will never be safe, wherever and whoever we are, so long as predatory Islamists walks free on our streets.

Written by: Ian Andrew-Patrick

End-of-the-News/December 17, 2025