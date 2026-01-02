Imagine being such a sad little troll that you can’t even take off New Year’s Eve. Imagine being so invested in lame flame wars with your digital foes that you were even going at it while the rest of us were getting pissed for 2026. That’s Sadiq Khan and his minions at City Hall. They just couldn’t resist once again using London’s New Year’s Eve fireworks display to fire shots in their culture war against the plebs. Honestly, have a day off, you tossers.

Top of Form

Bottom of Form

It’s a New Year’s tradition now, and I guess it will be as long as Sadiq is mayor – London’s pyrotechnic ringing-in of the New Year morphs into a garish display of all those high-status, low-IQ shibboleths that hilariously count as ‘elite opinion’. Like Remoanerism. They lit up the London Eye in the yellow stars and blue background of the EU flag. They’re still not over Brexit? We voted for it 10 years ago. These people need help.

They used the thinnest excuse to display the flag of their beloved oligarchy in Brussels – a voiceover reminded us that Europe won the Ryder Cup in 2025 and, boom, there it was, the flag of that foreign neoliberal entity that Brits voted to leave in 2016. One envisions the smug, woke prigs of City Hall chortling over their soya lattes as they said: ‘Let’s project a massive EU flag when we mention the Ryder Cup – that’ll piss off the non-London riffraff who voted Leave!’

The whole thing was a haughty wind-up masquerading as a New Year’s celebration. Which befits Sadiq, a troll pretending to be a mayor. After the EU flag came the England flag followed by national flags from around the world. They blended together to make the Union flag. Christ, it’s like being beat over the head with a rolled-up copy of the Guardian. We get it – you think Britain is little more than a fusion of the migrant cultures that have arrived here in recent decades. You think of it less as a distinctive nation with an illustrious history and grand traditions than as a jumble of world cultures, like a shit Benetton ad from the 1980s.

It’s such 2010s regime slop. ‘Don’t be a patriotic bigot – dive headfirst into the globalist soup!’ – they’ve been whacking us with this stuff for years now. Sadiq was clearly counter-signalling the working-class flag-raisers of 2025 who hoisted up England and UK flags on lampposts across the land. This is ‘the real England’ said the fireworks narrator as the foreign flags merged into one. Then came their killer line: ‘Wait until the World Cup’s on – then you’ll know about flags, my son.’

I’ll translate that for you, shall I? This was Sadiq and his pampered, overpaid advisers taunting the working classes of this country. This was the credentialled classes having a sly little chuckle over the fact that the ‘flag-shaggers’ of the lower orders will soon be confronted by all manner of foreign flags as Britain’s migrant communities cheer their country of origin in the world’s greatest football clash. Behold the elites’ weaponisation of ‘diversity’. The vast majority of Brits don’t have a problem with the lived experience of diversity. But they have a problem when ‘diversity’ is fashioned into a crude neo-religion and used to dilute the very idea of nationhood, so that we end up being lectured on goddamn New Year’s Eve about how England is a laughable little hybrid province with no culture or history beyond that which has been graciously bestowed on us by global flows of people and capital.

The elites’ snotty, specious, ahistorical rendering of England as a nation forged from the fires of 21st-century globalism really pisses people off. It pisses me off and my family have only been here for 50 years. That Sadiq used New Year’s Eve to foist such thin ideological swill on the masses is a testament to both the arrogance and the panic of the ruling classes. They’re really scared of the patriotic vibe shift. Of the fact that more Brits want secure borders and a bit of national pride. Sadiq’s pyrotechnic wail that England is a hodge-podge entity that would be better off in the EU came off like the death rattle of an old guard whose faux-virtuous nihilism is finally crashing into the common sense of the British people.

Then there was his celebration of women’s sports. The Lionesses flashed up on the fiery London Eye, as did the triumphant England women’s rugby team. Mate, who do you think you are kidding? Sadiq has heartily drank the Kool-Aid of trans, frequently giving voice to the cultish elite cry of ‘Trans women are women’. If the post-truth, pronoun-declaring foolishness of City Hall were ever to conquer this country, women’s sport would be utterly destroyed. Man doesn’t know what a nation or a woman is.

It’s the bullshitting I can’t handle. The display was designed to big up ‘the importance of togetherness’, said Sadiq. We all know that isn’t true. The dogs in the street know it isn’t true. This ideological spectacle was an orgy of disharmony, designed to annoy the patriotic working classes, piss off Leave voters and ignite yet more culture-war scrapping. My advice for Sadiq: get off the internet, get a life and get over Brexit.

Written by Brendan O’Neill

Spiked-on-line/January 2, 2026