Together, the Online Streaming Act, the Online News Act, the Cybersecurity Act, the Combatting Hate Act, the Lawful Access Act, and the Safe Social Media Act form the foundation of Canada’s emerging surveillance state. Once this web of laws is fully in place, the federal government will have an intimate knowledge of how and when we use social media, AI, and the internet generally. The government will have the power to know the location, monitor the movement, and track the communications of every Canadian.

Read more >