mixed into the crowd on January 6, and then the January 6 Committee led by the Democrats hid and destroyed as much of the damning evidence they could to cover up the truth. In turn, they launched a bogus investigation and people’s lives were then destroyed for merely being present at The Capitol on that day. Innocent Americans present to support Trump were viciously targeted, investigated and persecuted as alleged insurrectionists, and then placed in prison for participating in an insurrection that was created and agitated by anti-Trump forces that included and was not limited to the FBI, the Capitol Police, and members of Congress who did what they could to cover it all up.

J6 was a grand deception. The 2020 Election steal was a grand deception. Their COVID policies and claims were all a grand deception.

Read more >