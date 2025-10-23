We remember the loss of two of our soldiers, Corporal Nathan Cirillo and Warrant Officer Patrice Vincent who died at the hands of Islamic terrorists on October 21, 2014.

For too long we have maintained the fiction (despite many attempted Jihad assaults and foiled plots) that we could stay on the sidelines of this civilizational war; that we might be spared the suffering our allies have faced. That was never the case, however, and now it is abundantly clear. We are in a war for the continuance of our cherished freedoms and way of life. Before we can hope to defeat our enemy, we must be clear about the roots and aim of the belligerent ideology that seeks our submission. We must be prepared to fight it honestly and without hesitation.

This was ACT! For Canada’s Newsletter published in remembrance of these two brave soldiers in 2014.