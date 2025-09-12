FBI Director Kash Patel said the FBI was “honoured and proud to stand here today [and] bring justice to Charlie Kirk. “In 33 hours, we have made historic progress for Charlie... This investigation is a testament to the dedication of good law enforcement.

“To Charlie, rest now, brother, and I’ll see you in Valhalla.”

The governor concluded that this feels like a watershed moment in American history. The question he said is, what kind of moment will it be? "Is this the end of a dark chapter in our history or the beginning of a darker chapter in our history?"

Read more >