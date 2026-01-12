This case is no longer just about Justin Trudeau or WE Charity, although both remain perfect symbols of how entitlement and self-dealing flourished under his leadership. It is about whether elite gatekeepers are allowed to police themselves without interference, whether watchdogs answer to the law or to the political class that benefits from their discretion, and whether Canadians are permitted to challenge decisions that conveniently protect those in power. The reaction to this case has already confirmed one thing beyond any doubt: the swamp hates sunlight, and it hates courts that might let a little of it in.

A victory for Democracy Watch would pry that loop open and restore a basic Canadian principle that predates the Trudeau era: that no one is above scrutiny, that power answers to the law, and that citizens are not required to suspend their judgment, silence their doubts, and pretend their own eyes are lying to them for the sake of political comfort.

Read more >