A Spanish government that deliberately dismantled its last border deterrent, knowing the predictable result, enabled a manufactured 60,000-strong Moroccan invasion of Ceuta that locked its own citizens in their homes amid looting and violence—the latest act in a 1,300-year pattern of conquest by settlement.

In 1966, Marxist theorists Richard Cloward and Frances Fox Piven published “The Weight of the Poor: A Strategy to End Poverty” in The Nation. Their strategy was not to win elections. It was to deliberately overload a system, in their case, the welfare rolls, past its administrative and fiscal capacity, forcing a crisis that would compel the wholesale restructuring of the political order. Crisis, not incompetence, was the mechanism.

The purpose of these state policies, stemming from the UN and its “Migration Compact of 2018”, is not about which party wins the next Spanish election. It is the deliberate use of mass hostile migration to break a people, a culture, a legal order, a history and a religion, and to rebuild what remains on entirely different terms.

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Image: Antonio Sempere/AP