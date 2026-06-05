Rage over a man who died 4,000 miles from Britain? Go for it. Rage over a boy who died right here in England? Don’t even think about it. The reason for this brazen double standard is clear. It’s because the Brits who ‘raged’ over Floyd were primarily bourgeois leftists who obsequiously bent the knee to the ruling-class ideology of identitarianism. Meanwhile, the Brits raging over Nowak’s death include huge numbers of working-class non-Londoners who want to dismantle identitarianism, with its hyper-racialism, anti-whiteness and two-tier policing.

The instinct of the elites, always, is to curb populist fury. We saw it after the Manchester Arena bombing of 2017, when we were encouraged to say ‘Don’t look back in anger’ and discouraged from talking about the Islamist menace. We saw it in relation to the rape-gang scandal, when we were sternly told that any use of ‘inflammatory language’ about those mostly Muslim gangs might ‘incite mass violence’. And now we see it after the death of Henry Nowak – that familiar imperious instruction to watch what you say, police how you feel, and, above all else, don’t get angry.

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