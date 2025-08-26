ACT! For Canada

Vinnieboombots
Aug 26

“Propaganda should be popular, not intellectually pleasing. It is not the task of propaganda to discover intellectual truths.”

-Joesph Goebbels

Time for the imported keffiyeh wearing hate filled mob of medieval thinkers to crawl back into their holes, and they can bring the indoctrinated useful idiots who drank the Woke kool-aid with them. The Trojan horse is within the gates, and the Frog is boiling.

Bruce
Aug 26

The actual truth of Gaza is hidden by MSM. This is a total disgrace to the people of Israel who are fighting to save their country from the evil and murderous Hamas.

