I’m just a guy out there watching the news. I don’t have any inside information, contacts, or bona fides that make me any smarter than anyone else. I come to opinions by trying to separate the signal from the noise, the facts from the fancy. I’d say over 98% of what we get is noise. People in the media must write things to get paid, so a lot of what we get is baloney they cook up to meet deadlines. I’m guessing that a lot of the time, they know it’s baloney, but they serve it up anyway because they must write something. The news that recurs over time, from multiple sources and perspectives, is the coherent, consistent signal. The rest is noise.

So, I’d say this is the signal of where Trump stands on Iran: He is a very shrewd and patient man. He is also very smart and intuitive, and he picks up on things quickly, which explains why he has evolved into a prescient politician.

Trump must pull his party through the midterms. As the leader of his party, he must do it to remain its leader. As the executive, he must do it to retain control of Congress, if for no other reason than to avoid the relentless assault and sabotage that would be his life if the Democrats take over.

Trump is playing a very long game with Iran. He has until 2028 to get the job done, and he is prepared to take as much time as is needed to make it happen.

He’s going to rope-a-dope with them until the midterms are over. He needs to get gas prices down, get the economy in general up, and starve the Democrats and their media co-conspirators of events that can be used against him. He’ll navigate Iran bad news like he navigated ICE bad news—not just get it off the front burner but get it off the stove entirely by letting as little as possible happen until after the midterms. He not only expects Iranian perfidy but also hopes for it to keep the rope-a-dope going. He also knows things we don’t know about the power struggle within Iran. You must wonder if a lot of guns are being smuggled to the Iranian people as we speak.

Once past the midterms, the final solution for Iran—internally orchestrated permanent regime change—will begin in earnest. It wouldn’t be a surprise to learn that he and Netanyahu have already agreed to this but have decided to appear divided before the world to throw the dogs off the scent. Once the Iranian government is pro-USA, the Middle East Arab states will cascade like falling dominoes into a rich economic union with Israel. They already know that it’s in their best interests and inevitable but feel they must wait until the political environment makes it safe to move

Trump is methodically, relentlessly, tirelessly inching his way toward making that happen.

Donald Trump will go down in history as one of the great leaders and statesmen of all time. He will almost single-handedly reshape the interactions of nations around the globe and, consequently, the world order, with the USA dominant. And like the other greats, he will do it to the constant noise of the deafening cacophony coming from the yaps of thousands of little mutts who are paid to hector and subvert him.

That’s the signal I’m getting.

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