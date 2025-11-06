What an incredible testament to the power of united faith and unwavering resolve! Thanks to your tireless advocacy—your emails, calls, shares, and prayers—we’ve secured a monumental win in the fight to defend the charitable status of our churches and faith-based organizations. Recommendations 429 and 430 from the December 2024 Finance Committee report, which threatened to strip away this vital protection and force non-compliant churches to surrender their assets, have been officially rejected and removed from consideration in the federal budget process.

