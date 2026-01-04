Understanding that war is attempting to destroy your enemy in order to impose your own authority, or merely just to destroy your enemy needs to be more widely understood. The taxonomy of war as something limited to kinetics is a huge part of the reason all Western nations are on the precipice of tyranny and destruction. And some, like the UK, have gone over the edge with barely a shot fired. A few stabbings, a couple of busses blown up and the rest was done with dialectics and subversion. Subversion itself of course, being a form of dialectics.

