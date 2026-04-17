The Vatican’s throne has become a pulpit for globalism. What the media calls “compassion,” the rest of the world is beginning to see for what it is — a calculated open-border migration scheme designed to destabilize Western nations under the guise of humanitarianism.

In 2023, the Biden State Department had formally installed Amy Pope — a loyal Obama-Biden insider — as head of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), effectively merging Washington’s open-border agenda with the UN’s migration apparatus. Amy Pope is no neutral bureaucrat. She is a career political operative and globalist insider who has spent years engineering policies that erased borders in the name of “humanitarianism.”

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(Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)