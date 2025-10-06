The Vatican’s throne has become a pulpit for globalism. What the media calls “compassion,” the rest of the world is beginning to see for what it is — a calculated open-border migration scheme designed to destabilize Western nations under the guise of humanitarianism.

The Vatican’s new pope and the UN’s migration chief are moving in lockstep to sanctify open borders. Now President Trump can end their crusade by defunding the IOM, withdrawing from the UN’s migration network, and restoring America’s sovereign borders.

Read more >