Yesterday’s march in London was very significant.

It exposed one of the biggest lies in British politics.

By all accounts, there was no violence, no racism, no extremism.

All I see in the videos are ordinary men, women, families, children, pensioners, & workers, many from different racial & ethnic backgrounds, expressing their entirely legitimate concerns about the direction of the country they love, their home.

The term ‘far-right’ used to mean organised political violence, extremism, racial hatred, and a rejection of democracy.

But now?

As Keir Starmer, Sadiq Khan, and much of Westminster has shown, the term ‘far right’ has been expanded to such an extent it means anybody who holds views the establishment disagrees with.

What happened yesterday was clearly not ‘far right’.

What happened yesterday was clearly not ‘hate’.

And what happened yesterday was clearly not ‘extremism’.

Mainstream commentators and politicians should find the courage to stand up and say this.

If you continue to casually smear millions of people as ‘far right’ then you’ll not only ensure the term no longer has any meaning at all.

You’ll also only deepen the well of resentment and understandable anger that millions of people feel as they are forced to watch the destruction of their home while being also told their entirely legitimate views are illegitimate.

The term ‘far right’ should only be used for genuine extremists who espouse racial hatred and want to overthrow democracy.

For all those people yesterday, they should be called what they are.

PATRIOTS

From; Facebook: Matt Goodwin/May 17, 2026

Comment by Norman Fenton:

When I look around this crowd I can see the full horror of the far-right extremists Starmer warned us about: taxpayers, pensioners, tradesmen, parents… even patriots carrying Union flags. It’s amazing the army hasn’t been called in already.

Comment by Ian Andrew Patrick:

Horror, genocide and flaming human torches were all the rage in London yesterday as billions of diverse taxpayers barricaded themselves in their penthouses from Baker Street to Chelsea Wharf to escape the Nazi legions swarming the capital. Marching in lockstep beneath flags of hatred and division, led by master-criminal proto-fascist Tommy Robinson, around 600,000 far-right mums, dadbods and Christian cake-bakers jackbooted their way through the jasmine-scented avenues of Westminster in a terrifying display of British behaviour. “I’ve never seen anything like it even on Pornhub” said Superintendent Willie Boyflogger of the Metropolitan Joy Division, “and there were only 200 of ’em anyway.”