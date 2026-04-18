We stand at a fork in the national road. The choice isn’t right or left, but life or death. Save your country or watch it die. Import the third world and become it, or deport the third world -in their millions- and restore sanity. Now or never. For bandits, cheats and nomad chancers, Britain is a free-to-enter all-inclusive resort where the holiday never ends. The state has gone out of control, gifting homes, cars and cash to aliens and non-participants. Built a parasite paradise for the sly; bribes galore: just vote for the system.

Rupert Lowe MP understands this system -a system that accepted but failed to corrupt him- and he wants it decimated. His aim is political heresy in Westminster: destroy the beast hidden below the surface. If he fails to torpedo the globalist submarine then our way of life -the best on earth- will die with us. If enough millions will join with Lowe to destroy the monstrosity of Britain’s rogue-state, the madness can -just maybe-be ended and civilsation returned to our streets.

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