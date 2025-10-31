THE Home Secretary has posted no reaction to the unprovoked knife killing of Wayne Broadhurst in Uxbridge for which an illegal immigrant from Afghanistan has been arrested. Days earlier, Shabana Mahmood had pledged another £10million towards private security for Islamic institutions.

The government is practicing two-tier public safety, protecting asylum-seekers and Islamists, instead of their mostly non-Muslim white British victims.

Image: Metropolitan Police website