Terry Fox slowed before he stopped. The rhythm broke first. Step. Hop. Step. Then a shorter stride. Then nothing. His chest tightened, not from effort but from something deeper, sharper. He bent forward, hands on his thighs, trying to pull in air that didn’t come clean. The transport truck idling behind him hummed low. A few feet away, his van sat with the door open. The road stretched ahead, empty. Hours later, in a hospital in Thunder Bay, the scans confirmed what the body had already signaled. The cancer had spread to his lungs. The run was over.

The Terry Fox Foundation and its annual run expanded beyond Canada into more than 60 countries. As of 2024, more than 900 million Canadian dollars have been raised worldwide in his name.

Terry Fox took something most people see as defeat and turned it into a legacy. He died on June 28, 1981, at the age of 22.

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Photo by David Cooper