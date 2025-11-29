Tucker Carlson is now praising Pakistani ‘British’ immigrants, the Dhimmi King George Galloway, and at the same time attacking Tommy Robinson.



To get this very clear:



George Galloway is a British Hard Left guy who was essentially Saddam Hussein’s paid agent in the UK. He then allied with Muslim gangs in the UK as a white front man for Islamic conquest. His only redeeming feature is that he hates Labour and the globalists…..but he hates them for not aligning ENOUGH with Muslims, even while they hand the West over to the absolute savages that Galloway worships.



Pakistani immigrants that Tucker praises engaged in the industrial scale mass rape of white British children for over 30 years with thousands of victims subjected to the most vile, disgusting and horrific tortures and rapes. Pakistani descended Muslims are far and away the least integrated, most dangerous, most criminal, most welfare dependent, most prone to corruption and most aligned with terrorism demographic in the UK. Most of the worst Islamic crimes are especially heavily represented by Pashtun origin Pakistanis who have transferred Iron Age attitudes and sexual ‘morals’ as well as clan based corruption directly to the UK. Only Afghans (Pashtuni tribes are in both nations) and Somalians show similar levels of negative and degenerate behaviour.



Pakistani descended Muslims also have horrific levels of congenital conditions and IQ affecting physical and mental conditions caused by massive in-breeding based on cousin marriage. Naturally everyone else pays the bill for these conditions in a welfare society.



Tommy Robinson represents a white working class who know just how vile these groups have been. He’s been persecuted for years for telling the truth on the mass rape of white children. Our globalists, leftists and Muslims all hate him for exposing the truth.



Tommy also represents a white working class that doesn’t have any problem with Jews. So I guess Tucker thinks he’s a ‘Zionist puppet’.



Americans should realise that Tucker is now the actual puppet, a Globalist-Islamic shill paid to destroy MAGA. He’s a Qatari agent the same way Galloway was an Iraqi agent. The US is threatened by the Muslim Brotherhood and Islamic conquest like the rest of the West. It’s not just about the numbers, because even a small number can ally with leftists to get what they want. Once they take over an area it’s Third World rules. It doesn’t matter if it’s Dearborn USA or Oldham, England. The Somalis act the same. Look at Minnesota. The Islamic conquerors get their people in power and then it’s all about everything being stolen by them and for them. Look at Mamdani in New York. Look at the autism fraud scheme the Somalis were running. Look at Ihan Omar.



These people are great at corruption because like leftists they are at war with the nations they rip off. Western generosity is something that makes them laugh the same way a grifter laughs at an easy mark.



They can ruin you when they are still less than 10% of the population.



Trump will talk bullshit about these people and act friendly while negotiating and assessing, but he knows the threat. Tucker now SERVES that threat. It’s a huge difference.



If you don’t want the US going the way of Europe, realise that Tucker is a servant of the Enemy.

Daniel Jupp

Facebook post/November 29, 2025