America’s President snarled and the truffle-hounds of the United Nations blushed like schoolkids in the after-burners of his excoriation. United only in self-importance, the clown-collective who spawned Net Zero and Replacement Migration got their asses handed to them in words even they can understand - and it was glorious to behold. For 50 miserable years the UN agenda has consisted of nothing but hot air trapped in brightly-coloured bubbles. Climate hysteria and migration-mania dressed up with virtuous words and glossy pictures in those shiny fat documents and reports that nobody reads. Nobody outside the UN asked for Agenda 2030 because nobody else wanted it. Now Trump has told the unelected to shove their agenda broadways and the subtext is clear: from now on American finance will be reserved for Americans, not used as the piggy-bank of a globalist goon-squad.

Readers know I rarely comment on the content of political speechifying, because 99% of it is performative guff. Life is too short to waste on getting riled when paid actors read their scripts out loud for the TV cameras. I do make exceptions, however, and Trump carves his own by sheer weight of personality.

QUOTE: “No more global warming, no more global cooling; all these predictions made by the United Nations…were wrong. If you don’t get away from this green scam your country is going to fail.”

Plain truth, shot from the hip. Remember, Trump’s words are not the spiteful criticism of a detached observer, but the level-headed opinions of one who never joined the globalist club. Trump was not indoctrinated at Oxbridge, the Ivy League or MIT. Trump was never adopted into Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum ‘future world leaders’ program’ like the repulsive trio of Macron, Starmer and Trudeau, and the many other WEF windbags posing as premiers across the western world. As US president, Trump has the power to remove America’s incalculable economic clout from the clutches of the Net Zero doom-spiral. The pushers of the cooling/warming hoax -embedded in governmental and media circles- understand that without the USA on board their climate hysteria ship will sink like a stone.

You can measure the importance of his statement by the deafening silence that followed on screen and in print. Outside the climate gravy-train and its educational indoctrination-centres, nobody sane believes the “all the experts agree” lie any more. Thousands of scientists and experts disagree completely with the “only Net Zero can save the earth” scenario and reject the UN/WEF/G7 consensus for the nonsense it is.

The climate-crisis hoax cannot be successfully supported in any argument where logic and reason are in play. Underlining this point, Trump reminded his audience of grifters the whopping U-turn they have tried to get away with:

“First they said it was global cooling, then it was global warming…but it started cooling again so they made it ‘climate change’.”

This is the enormous, unmissable lie at the heart of the Net Zero con-trick: the infantile idea that no matter what the climate does, it’s a disaster for which humans are to blame and we (the little people) have to be punished. Fires, freezes, volcanos or floods it’s always your fault, say the crooks who spend their lives flying around the world in business class and private jets. Their theory is not science but voodoo: Climate god angry! Shame on you!

There is no concrete evidence -literally none- that human activity has made any meaningful difference to the actual functioning of the climate on planet earth. All the alarmists can present is a catalogue of faked data, failed predictions, hysterical threats and “computer simulations”. In other words, a scam with all the same elements of the covid pantomime.

There is no hard proof and bugger all science to demonstrate how the endlessly-expanding, economy-trashing Net Zero restrictions they force on us make a positive difference to anything. By contrast, there is endless proof that all climate-policies make ordinary people’s lives harder, raise the price of everything and lower the quality of life for everyone except the privileged class. The “solutions” are always just excuses for redistributing wealth upwards to the billionaires and banks.

By openly exposing the “existential emergency” technique used by these unelected elite criminals to control the masses, Trump is breaking the golden rule of globalism: For God’s sake never tell them how we do it. This is one of the major reasons why the constant threat of assassination has been leveraged against a uniquely frank president and those who rally to his side of the argument. Maintaining the pretence that “all the important people agree” about things like Net Zero and migration is crucially important to the operators who have built -and pay for- a vast empire of controlled media to propagandise their version of the world. Nevertheless, Trump refuses to roll over and play ball.

Nowhere else do we see an elected leader speak in such blunt terms while roasting the insanity and deceit being pushed by the unelected. His is the kind of straight-talking rhetoric that was once common, when politicians were not all corrupted puppets. Trump chooses his targets well: the alphabet-soup of the WEF, WHO and UN are propaganda outfits, created to promote and amplify the selfish plans of the unelected. Their job is to advance a communistic agenda; godless, brutal, violent and anti-human. It’s no coincidence that every big trick in the elite playbook -war; pandemic; Net Zero; uncontrolled migration- hugely enriches the few while bankrupting the masses. Nobody voted for any of this, nor will they in future.

Behind the UN’s policies lurk the international banksters and corporations who see themselves as ‘game-fixers’ commanding their puppets in government. By their decree, elected regimes will cynically arrange for food prices to spiral up. They rig the energy markets to restrict the mining of gas and coal while driving the rest of us into the arms of an electricity monopoly they are moving heaven and earth to establish. If the world’s population can be trapped in their energy grid our entire lives can be controlled by the flick of a remote switch. Deprived of any practical alternative we can -and sooner or later will- find ourselves completely powerless -literally.

In our technology-rich societies, everyone depends on plentiful, affordable supplies of energy. Freedom is not compatible with a commercial monopoly. Where things like energy and food are concerned, monopolies cannot be permitted. Free people cannot live at the mercy of omnipotent corporate controllers who will always and only pursue their own interests.

That is why so-called “global agreements” are invariably made behind closed doors at places like Davos and the UN. The men and women patting each others backs and posing for group photos are the very same ones who spent their early careers kissing the backsides of the last crop of grifters to run the show. In 2025 our ‘world leaders’ are mainly former interns of the organisations that decided to fund their political ambitions -for a price, of course.

The president’s comments on climate and mass-migration are the sound of sanity. Trump has numerous flaws but swallowing UN lies isn’t one of them. Climate change is not a crisis and mass migration absolutely is. He knows it -and so do we. Tens of billions of ordinary people spent the last 20 years suffering the real-life consequences of allowing unelected globalist maniacs to call the shots. Donald Trump will never submit on the bread and butter issues that impact on the majority; he has staked his legacy and indeed his very life on defying the gangs of elite international liars. He is straining every sinew to burst their globalist balloon. We owe it to ourselves -and to those who come after us- to do the same.

Ian Andrew-Patrick

September 25, 2025