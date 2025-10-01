If Hamas rejects the deal, as well it might, then the entire moral edifice of ‘left’ and ‘liberal’ thinking will collapse. We will know it is Hamas that wants war, not Israel. We will know this so-called genocide is the accomplishment of Islamist barbarism, not Israeli evil. We will know that Palestinians are suffering because they are ruled by religious extremists who long ago prioritised their anti-Semitic bloodlust over the good governance of Gaza. Every single anti-Israel march and think piece that comes now, in the wake of this unveiled plan, will be a sham. It will be a lie. It will falsely blame the Jewish nation for a calamity of Hamas’s making, and everyone will know.

