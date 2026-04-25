“Trump Time” has transformed warfare. In just two sets of days, in June 2025 then again in February 2026, Iran’s core military infrastructure was almost totally obliterated, allowing the focus to shift to sustained economic pressure. Trump’s “little excursion” has been one of the fastest, most effective, least costly military operations in modern history.

“Trump Time” also brought negotiation techniques that departed from past practice. Historically, diplomatic engagements with Iran have been lengthy, baroque, often stretching over years to provide Iran with opportunities for delay and recalibration. Trump instituted shorter timelines sown with threats of escalation, evidently to prevent Tehran from using its favorite stalling tactic: forever-talks.

Through his unconventional statecraft, and his breaking from a long run of US failures, Trump – in a blend of military assertiveness, economic pressure and strategic unpredictability – decided to win.

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