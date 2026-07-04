Our American ancestors did not shed their blood at Concord and Trenton, Gettysburg and Shiloh, Midway and Normandy, just so that a band of thieves, radicals, and lunatics could come in and loot and pillage our nation. Our heroes died to win, build, and to save, and to build truly a great country, the greatest country ever in the world.

For 250 years, the entire world has looked to our country and been inspired by the leaps of progress, feats of strength, and acts of selflessness, faith, and hope that could only have happened right here.

After 250 years, American freedom still rings. The American dream still lives, and the American flag still flies more proudly than ever before. Over the people who will not quit, the nation that will not fail, the country that will not fall, no matter how hard the enemy tries, we cannot be beaten.

Together, we will make America bigger, better, and stronger than ever before. I promise you that. It’s an honor to be your president. Thank you very much and happy Independence Day to all. God bless you all. God bless you all. Thank you.

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My editorial opinion posted 070426:

Linda Goudsmit on Tierney’s Real Newstierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com

This speech is the proud, patriotic, unyielding speech of Trump ’45. There is no question that communism is a threat to our great nation, particularly because today the communist menace is represented politically by the radical leftistist Marxist/Muslim Democrat party. What Trump ’47 failed to mention in his speech is that the secular Marxist ideology that has infested our great nation and marched through our institutions has a religious partner in Islam. It is the red/green Marxist/Muslim alliance that is the existential threat to our constitutional republic - not just communism.

Mr. President, you cannot live on both sides of this ideological fence. Communism is doctrinally the secular ideological enemy of American freedom, and Islam is doctrinally the religious enemy of American freedom. Both communism and Islamism are replacement ideologies that fully intend to collapse America from within in their quest to make the whole world communist or Muslim. “Death to America” is an anthem of both communism and Islamism. America needs you to recognize both threats because today they are partners in their common cause to collapse America from within.

But the greatest threat to America is from the globalist elite puppeteers who are funding and fomenting the red/green alliance, the Marxists and Muslims are globalism’s useful idiots! It is the globalist elite who are America’s most lethal enemy. America is being attacked culturally and religiously and no amount of money or business deals will end the megalomaniacal, ideological, doctrinal Muslim/Marxist will to power. Trump ’45 played chess, but Trump ’47 is playing checkers while the globalist elite and their useful idiots are playing chess. The globalist tactical strategy is the waiting game. The globalists and their useful idiots tell POTUS whatever he wants to hear, sign lucrative business deals and bogus peace deals while they simply wait for President Trump’s term to end.