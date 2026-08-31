This largely absentee central banker PM is an off-stage ‘Phantom of the Opera,’ who sees his life role as the fail proof Messiah of One World Government, reimaging himself as the celebrated hero of the takedown of “Fight!” “Fight!” “Fight! President Donald J. Trump.

“Many Canadians are starting to fact check Carney; the plagiarism things, track record as Bank of Canada governor, track record as Bank of England governor, GFANZ, ESG, NetZero all collapsed in failure. - what he says he did, vs what others say he did.

The power of the Carney Obama Cavalcade is withering away, meaning that neither Time nor God Almighty is on their side. Meanwhile, hang in there long-suffering Canadians. The despicable Carney regime is coming—albeit slowly, coming to an end. And you can Thank the courageous and savvy ‘Orange Man’ Donald Trump.

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