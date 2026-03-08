Those Europeans condemning Trump’s ‘betrayal of democracy’ see it as perfectly normal to levy fines against European nations whose elected leaders defy EU policy (Poland, Hungary), or to enact punitive trade chastisements on nations that elect to leave a supposedly benign and voluntary trading bloc (the UK). These same Europeans increasingly deny their own populations the free speech on which democracy depends, and react with fury to Americans pointing this out. They talk openly about banning parties that don’t follow a globalist line (like the AfD in Germany) or have compliant judges who simply reverse election results they didn’t like (EU and judicial collusion in Romania).

Trump and the truth about Europe’s ‘betrayal’, Part 2

RATHER like a concerned friend staging an intervention with an alcoholic, the Trump administration has again and again tried to save Europe from itself, to tell a friend drunk on delusions that it is time to sober up. The short-term high of progressive virtue comes with a long-term hangover of economic ruin, international irrelevance, and total societal collapse. Nowhere is this more abundantly evident than in the welcoming of, and indulgent patronage fading into submissive terror towards, third world Muslim populations who refuse to integrate with Western culture and values.

Those who have called everything the Trump administration does a betrayal of European values and norms are those who themselves have enacted the greatest betrayal imaginable of the existing European populace.

(Image: Source: Wikimedia Commons)