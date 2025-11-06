I’m going to go through the whole shitty mess translating it as I go from Marxism With A Smile to plain English. Essentially, it’s a Islamofascist celebration of conquest. The conquest of New York, the conquest of capitalism, the conquest of White America. This is the New Democrat Party very openly declaring itself. This is not a party for white folks. You aren’t wanted, you’re replaced, we are fucking delighted with that because we hate you. Pretty ironic, given the number of self hating whites who vote for this crap.

Read more >

Image TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty