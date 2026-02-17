Approximately 350,000 people gathered in Toronto on Feb. 14 to participate in a 3.8-kilometre march for the Global Day of Action Rally for Iran, while similar protests took place in major cities around the world.

Hillel Neuer, an international human rights lawyer and executive director of United Nations Watch, thanked Toronto Police for their “planning excellence” and Iranian Canadians for “being a decent, peaceful and model community.”

Image: The Canadian Press/Sammy Kogan