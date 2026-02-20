In a triumphant moment that should send fear to the red-green axis in America, British patriot and fearless truth-teller Tommy Robinson has finally landed on American soil. After two decades of relentless persecution by the British government for daring to expose the horrors of Islamic grooming gangs and the creeping Sharia takeover of the UK, Tommy is free at last. After being forced to flee the UK due to threats from ISIS, Tommy is here in the land of the free to deliver his urgent warning in person: America, wake up before it’s too late.

