This video captures the opening statement of the Rape Gang Inquiry, confronting what is described as one of the gravest moral and institutional failures in modern British history. The statement details allegations of systematic grooming, trafficking, sexual violence, and extreme abuse of children across the UK over decades, some as young as four years old. It rejects narratives that framed victims as consenting or complicit, and instead describes sustained exploitation driven by power, coercion, and terror. Sammy Woodhouse is a true hero.

