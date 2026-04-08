This song is dedicated to all the young girls and boys, kidnapped, raped, tortured and passed around like meat by the Pakistani rape gangs. This went on for years with the knowledge of the authorities, afraid to expose it for fear of being labelled Islamophobic or racist. Thanks to couragageous people like Tommy Robinson and the late Andrew Norfolk, it was exposed. And now, because of the leadership of Rupert Lowe, with the indefatigable rape victim herself, Sammy Woodhouse, by his side they hope to finally bring justice to these victims and jail sentences for the perpetrators.

This is for you, my darling Sammy.

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